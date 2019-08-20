|
WILLIAM "WILD BILL" JOSEPH MCDERMOTT Cedar Rapids William "Wild Bill" Joseph McDermott, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Willow Gardens in Marion. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow the service. William Joseph McDermott was born April 25, 1928, the son of Henry D. and Mary Rosetta (White) McDermott. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1947 to 1952. He married Ilene Marie Kane in 1948. She passed away in 1972. He then married Fern M. Hoffman on Dec. 10, 1973. She passed away in 1997. Bill worked for 20 years at Hilldale Dairy in Dubuque after the Army. He moved to Cedar Rapids and took a job at ADM and worked there from 1975 to 1995. He retired in 1995. Bill loved his dog, Jack, and later obtained a three-wheel scooter and drove all over to visit people, go shopping, and to eat, but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; son, Thomas McDermott; and 10 siblings. Left to cherish Bill's memories are his six children, William McDermott Jr. of Wyoming, Iowa, Robert (Sue) Northrup of Marion, Kim (David) Roberts of Kentucky, Jimmy (Lisa) Northrup of Indiana, Jerry (Marcey) Northrup of Cedar Rapids and Brian Northrup of Indiana; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the in William's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019