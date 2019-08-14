|
|
WILLIAM HENRY "BILL" MEYER 12/23/1934 8/13/2019 Cedar Rapids William Henry "Bill" Meyer, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at Brosh Chapel. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. William was born Dec. 23, 1934, in Bennett, the son of John and Ethel (Fisher) Meyer. He graduated from Lowden High School. Bill was united in marriage to Mary Louise Delever on July 27, 1956, in Cedar Rapids. Bill worked at Peter Pan Bakery, Cherry Burrell and Evergreen Packaging, until his retirement in 1996. Bill and Mary also owned and operated Rugs from Yesterday, traveling and selling braided rugs. He enjoyed talking to his customers and met many friends along the way. Bill is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Connee (RL) Irons of Center Point, Brian (Linda) Meyer of South Amana and Rhonda Meyer of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Mercedes (Josh) Fangmann of Camp Douglas, Wis.; his siblings, Alvin (Barb) Meyer, Milroy (Judy) Meyer, Gary (Sherry) Meyer, Alta (Lester) Nordorf, Shirley Cloninger, Monte (Sue) Meyer, Carolyn (William) Steers, Alan (Cindy) Meyer and Sandy Wiese; as well as his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019