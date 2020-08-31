WILLIAM "BILL" NEUMAN Cedar Rapids William "Bill" Neuman, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday after 9:30 a.m. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Bill is survived by his ex-wife, Mary (RJ) Murphy; daughter, Teri (Robert) Moore; three grandsons, Steve (Cally) Moore, Kyle (David) Miller and Matt Etzle; and two great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bill was born Jan. 23, 1945, in Dubuque, the son of Robert and Mamie McDermott Neuman. He graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque in 1963. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967. Bill retired from Rockwell Collins, where he was an industrial engineer. He then worked at BE's Coins & More. Bill was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed collecting coins, his 1966 Corvette and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice
