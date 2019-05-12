|
|
WILLIAM O. "BILL" BLOUGH Newhall William O. Blough, 66, of Branson, Mo., formerly of Newhall, Iowa, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at home following a sudden illness. Bill was born Jan. 9, 1953, in Vinton, the son of Orval and Velma (Parmater) Blough. He graduated from Benton Community High School in 1971. Survivors include his daughters, Heather and Heidi and granddaughter, Malanna, all of Branson; sisters, Sandy Hertle of Atkins and Becky Mikesell of Cedar Rapids; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, and brothers-in-law, Dennis Hertle and John Mikesell. Bill worked at the Cooperative Telephone Exchange in Stanhope, Iowa, becoming the manager from 1986 until 2001, when he retired to Branson, Mo. Bill enjoyed spending time with family, especially his daughters and granddaughter. Memorials may be directed to the family at 321 A Ave., Atkins, IA 52206.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019