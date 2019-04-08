Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. "Bill" Wagner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William P. "Bill" Wagner Obituary
WILLIAM P. "BILL" WAGNER Iowa City William P. "Bill" Wagner, 71, of Iowa City, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City, where military honors will be provided. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now