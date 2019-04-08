|
WILLIAM P. "BILL" WAGNER Iowa City William P. "Bill" Wagner, 71, of Iowa City, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City, where military honors will be provided. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019