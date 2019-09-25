Home

More Obituaries for William Peochaska
William Peochaska

William Peochaska Obituary
WILLIAM PROCHASKA Des Moines William Prochaska, 82, of Des Moines, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, after a long illness. William will be buried at Czech National Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A service is pending and private. William Jerry Prochaska was born Jan. 21, 1937, to Jerry and Mary (Glover) Prochaska in Marshalltown, Iowa. William is survived by his daughters, Pamella Hughes of Walford and Tamara Nesselhauf of Cedar Rapids; brother, Frank Prochaska of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Vranish.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
