WILLIAM PHILIP DUSENBERY Washington William Philip Dusenbery, 98, of Washington, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the United Presbyterian Home. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Knights Templar Eye Foundation and the West Chester United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent for William's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com
. William was born March 17, 1922, at the Washington County Hospital in Washington, Iowa, the son of Harry A. and Phillipine C. (Brecht) Dusenbery. He was the oldest of five children. William grew up on a farm north of West Chester, which was homesteaded by his great-great-grandfather in 1846 and is still in the family. He attended West Chester Consolidated School, graduating in 1940. In high school, he participated in football, basketball, track, glee club and drama club, as well as assisting in the operation of the family farm. In the fall of 1940, he enrolled in a business course at Gem City Business College in Quincy, Ill., but due to the outbreak of World War II, he was called home to operate the family farm before graduation. In the fall of 1941 after harvest, he returned to complete the course. William was elected to the board of directors of the Farmers Mutual Insurance Association of Washington County in 1962, became president in 1968, and held the office until retiring in 1995. He was active in civic affairs having served as president of the West Chester School Board, the Washington County Beef Producers, Washington Cattlemen's Association, Lions Club, election board, and Masonic Temple Building Co. William became a member of Kaaba Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. in 1946 and served as Potentate in 1987. In the Grand Commandery of Iowa, he progressed through the line to serve as Grand Commander from 1994-95. William was united in marriage to Marlys Lorraine Musser Pettlon on Aug. 26, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They were active members of the West Chester United Methodist Church, where William served as trustee and on the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. He is survived by his sons, William (Nancy) Dusenbery of Fairview Heights, Ill., Michael (Janis) Dusenbery of Nolensville, Tenn., and Robert (Ronda) Dusenbery of Altus, Okla.; stepdaughter, Sharon Kay Pettlon of North Liberty, Iowa; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Nedra (Marion) Hearron of Leon, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his parents; brothers, Harry, Donald and Kenneth; and one nephew.