WILLIAM R. JUUNS Iowa City William R. Juuns, 36, of Iowa City, died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. A gathering for family and friends will be held on the lawn of the Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for his children. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance to wear a mask. If you arrive without one, a mask will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting William's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.