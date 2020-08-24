1/1
William "Big Buddy" Reynolds
WILLIAM "BIG BUDDY" REYNOLDS Marion William "Big Buddy" Reynolds, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private services will be held with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Big Buddy was born April 22, 1948, the oldest son of Alfred Leon and Mildred Louise Reynolds. He was a plumber for 35 years in Maryland before moving to Iowa in 1992. He loved camping and working in the yard. Once he became disabled he loved to travel, helping his family and friends, going to church and to Riverside Casino. Big Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; his two sons, William Leon Reynolds Jr. and Timothy Joseph Reynolds; his father-in-law, Roy F. Booher; sister-in-law, Jane Reynolds; brother-in-law, Jimbob Booher; and many others. Left to cherish Big Buddy's memories are his wife, Susanne M. (Booher) Reynolds, of 36 years of marriage, together 38 years; two sons, Robert Reynolds of Cedar Rapids and Little Buddy of Marion; three daughters, Michelle Reynolds of Marion, Melinda Reynolds of South Dakota and Brandy Reynolds of Marion; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Gerber of Marion, Michael Zepf of Maryland, Collin Cassidy of Cedar Rapids, Landyn Cassidy of South Dakota, Kailey Seaverson of South Dakota, Layla Seifert, Lane Seifert, Lillie Seifert, all of Marion, and grandbaby on the way in January 2021; three great-grandchildren; brother, Danny (Sandy) Reynolds of King George, Va.; three sisters, Louise (Ronnie) Graves of Newburg, Md., Debbie (Paul) Mazzullo of Nanjemoy, Va., Tammy (Billy) Bentley of Ocala, Fla.; 37 nieces and nephews; 10 sister-in-laws; 11 brother-in-laws; and mother-in-law, Karen Booher (Jim) McCormick. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 24, 2020.
