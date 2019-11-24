|
WILLIAM "BILL" RISCHER Cedar Rapids William "Bill" Rischer, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids. Private family inurnment will take place at Czech National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Bill was born May 29, 1930, in Topeka, Kan., the son of Harold and Iola (Coder) Rischer. He was united in marriage to Joan Seda on Sept. 24, 1950, in Cedar Rapids. Bill worked at Cryovac until his retirement in 1993. He was a past member of the Elks Club. Bill was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing; he especially was passionate about gardening. Bill will be remembered as a wonderful father. He is survived by his children, Lynne (Mike) Pealer of Van Horne, Iowa, and Tim (Lori) Rischer of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Aaron (Andrea) and Chad (Janet) Pealer, and Jessica, Nicole and Abigail Rischer; four great-grandchildren, Jesse, Lexi, Sophia and Zach Pealer; and sister, Tanna (Seve) Caraballo of Colima, Mexico. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Iola; wife, Joan; and sister, LaVilla Suma. Memorials may be directed to ASPCA or Wickiup Hill Learning Center in Toddville. Please share a memory of Bill at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019