WILLIAM ROBERT "BILL" STRUVE Palo William Robert "Bill" Struve, 88, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Public graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Bill was born March 11, 1932, to William John and Julia (Teslick) Struve. He was united in marriage to Bertha Adair on Feb. 20, 1954, in Cedar Rapids. Bill farmed in the Palo area and retired from Wilson & Co. after 42 years of service. Bill loved to farm and raise livestock. He was a lover of "old school" John Deere machinery, and loved to watch John Wayne westerns. He also enjoyed watching and feeding the many birds that congregated at his home. He was very social and loved to visit on his daily rounds. He also enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Minnesota. Bill is survived by his children, Rhonda F. (Bruce) Purcell of Van Horne, Dennis Struve of Springville and Kevin (Mary) Struve of Vinton; two stepsons; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Ramona, Rachel, Jeanette, Marylou, Terry, Donna and Yvonne. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bertha; brother, Dwaine Struve; one stepson; and sister, Lucy Baldwin. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.