1/1
William Robert "Bill" Struve
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM ROBERT "BILL" STRUVE Palo William Robert "Bill" Struve, 88, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Public graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Bill was born March 11, 1932, to William John and Julia (Teslick) Struve. He was united in marriage to Bertha Adair on Feb. 20, 1954, in Cedar Rapids. Bill farmed in the Palo area and retired from Wilson & Co. after 42 years of service. Bill loved to farm and raise livestock. He was a lover of "old school" John Deere machinery, and loved to watch John Wayne westerns. He also enjoyed watching and feeding the many birds that congregated at his home. He was very social and loved to visit on his daily rounds. He also enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Minnesota. Bill is survived by his children, Rhonda F. (Bruce) Purcell of Van Horne, Dennis Struve of Springville and Kevin (Mary) Struve of Vinton; two stepsons; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Ramona, Rachel, Jeanette, Marylou, Terry, Donna and Yvonne. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bertha; brother, Dwaine Struve; one stepson; and sister, Lucy Baldwin. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved