WILLIAM "BILL" ROSE Otho William "Bill" Rose, 60, of Otho, died on June 27, 2020, at Trinity Regional Medical Center. Bill is survived by his wife, Lanette Hudson; his parents, Dennis and Beverly (Peterson) Rose; his siblings, Denise Stuart, Lonnie Rose, David Gerbracht, Chad Gerbracht, Holly Gerbracht and their families; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Gerbracht; in-laws, Eugene and LaVelle Hudson; and grandparents, Dorothy and Carl Gerbracht. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services is entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store