William "Bill" Rose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM "BILL" ROSE Otho William "Bill" Rose, 60, of Otho, died on June 27, 2020, at Trinity Regional Medical Center. Bill is survived by his wife, Lanette Hudson; his parents, Dennis and Beverly (Peterson) Rose; his siblings, Denise Stuart, Lonnie Rose, David Gerbracht, Chad Gerbracht, Holly Gerbracht and their families; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Gerbracht; in-laws, Eugene and LaVelle Hudson; and grandparents, Dorothy and Carl Gerbracht. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services is entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved