|
|
WILLIAM "BILL" ROYCE SHUTTLEWORTH Cedar Rapids William "Bill" Royce Shuttleworth, 92, died at his home in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and nurse, Rose Hayslett. He was born to Vivian Craven and Frances Royce Shuttleworth in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 3, 1926. Bill was a Renaissance man. In addition to his career as a lawyer, he was an athlete, musician, artist and held scholarly knowledge on a variety of subjects. Perhaps most importantly, Bill was civic minded and cared deeply about the condition and affairs of the Cedar Rapids community and the world at large. As a cousin remarked upon his death, "If everyone had a little bit of Bill in them, the world would be a much better place." At Franklin High School, he lettered in football, basketball and track. He was named first Team All-State in basketball and was a member of the 1944 team that was runner-up in the state championship. Also while at Franklin, Bill began to nurture his lifelong love of music by playing the French horn in the school orchestra and band. Later in life, piano became his main instrument, and he enlivened many family gatherings and parties with his ability to play anything from Mozart to Boogie Woogie. He was an amateur Mozart scholar and developed an extensive collection of books on his life and works. In December 1944, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was not sent into battle overseas but remained in the Navy until discharged in July 1946. Bill enrolled in the University of Iowa in the fall of 1946. On the debate team, he developed his passion for spirited discussion. He received his B.A. (Phi Beta Kappa) in 1949 and an M.A. degree in speech criticism in August 1951. The most important event during his time at the University of Iowa was meeting his future wife, Winifred "Teddy" Allen. They were married Nov. 24, 1951. After graduating from the University of Iowa, Bill attended Yale Law School and graduated in 1953. Bill joined the law firm of Elliott, Shuttleworth and Ingersoll that his father Craven had helped found in the 1920s. He became a partner in the firm and remained one until he became "of counsel" in the late 1990s. He was known for his expertise in real estate and probate matters. Bill loved Cedar Rapids and was active in the community. He was legal counsel for Coe College and served on its Board of Trustees for many years, including two terms as chair. He and Teddy supported Coe's music and humanities programs and established the Shuttleworth Chair in History and the Shuttleworth Pre-Law Award. The latter recognizes the graduating senior bound for law school who best exemplifies integrity, humility, intelligence, graciousness and unwavering commitment to excellence, precisely the qualities that we all admire in Bill. Bill supported the Cedar Rapids Symphony, was a board member and chair of its foundation, and recently established the Shuttleworth Chamber Series. Bill also had a keen interest in world affairs and the pursuit of peace. He was active in the Iowa Division of the United Nations Association as director and officer from 1957 until 2013, and supported the University of Iowa International Writing Program. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Ann. He is survived by his wife, Winifred "Teddy," and their children, Jeff, Jane and Amy Shuttleworth; his grandchildren, Will and Judy Philips; and his nephew, Alexander Craven Sarkis. The family thanks his nurse, Rose Hayslett, and The Caregivers who ensured his quality of life and enabled him to live at home in his last years with the love of life. In lieu of flowers, consider giving either to one of Bill's passions listed above or a nonprofit of your choice. A celebration of his life will be held at the Cedar Rapids Country Club at 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019