|
|
WILLIAM L. "BOOMER" SANCHEZ Cedar Rapids William L. "Boomer" Sanchez, 62, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, with the Rev. Mr. Robert Hurych officiating. Burial: St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Boomer is survived by two daughters, Marea Sanchez, Cedar Rapids, and Tamara Sanchez, Marion; grandchildren, Cesura, Taylor and Christopher Jr. and Kwame', Jalen, Traevon and Talaya; his mother, Violet Sanchez, Cedar Rapids; sister, Marcelina (Bruce) Luedeman, Central City; and brother, Tony Sanchez, Cedar Rapids. Boomer was preceded in death by his father, Lucio W. Sanchez; four sisters, Juanita, Geraldina, Mary Ellen and Annette; and brother, Randy Sanchez. William was born Aug. 30, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Lucio and Violet (Saxton) Sanchez. He married Janice Bartling on Aug. 29, 1981, in Cedar Rapids. Boomer worked for Triangle Bandag and later Bauer Built Tire and Service Center for many years until his retirement. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020