WILLIAM "BILL" CHARLES SPRATT Iowa City William "Bill" Charles Spratt, 74, died Monday, March 23, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Trudy Spratt; children, Tricia (Brian) Fairfield of Eldridge, Teri (Dan) Stevenson of Eau Claire, Wis., Tracey (Curt) Peak of Grinnell and William Travis (Kilee) Spratt of West Branch; brothers, Marty, Mickey and Jimmy Spratt; a sister, Kathy Malloy; grandchildren, Colin and Ethan Fairfield, Riley and Nolan Stevenson, Ashley and Morgan Peak;, and Whitney and Ellie Spratt; and brothers-in-law, Pat Malloy and Jim (Cheri) Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Kathleen Spratt; and all of his brothers and sister. Memorials may be made to the or the . Bill was born in Williamsburg, Iowa, on March 3, 1946. He graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1964 and Northeast Missouri State (Kirksville) in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in business. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Trudy Reed, in Williamsburg, Iowa, on Sept. 3, 1966. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage, having four children and eight grandchildren. Bill worked 19 years as a manager with Firestone. He was an avid Hawkeye fan, enjoyed traveling and cherished his time with his family, especially his grandchildrens' activities. Bill passed away peacefully at home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020