Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Sterns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Sterns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Sterns Obituary
WILLIAM D. STERNS Cedar Rapids William D. Sterns, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care after complications from a short illness. Services will be held at a later date. Bill was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Dean Sterns and Edith Alloway. He spent many years with the staff at Heritage Specialty Clinic. He loved placing the grandchildren on his lap and giving them rides down the hall. He stopped at every staff member and resident to introduce all of them with a huge smile on his face. He married Darlene Sterns on Nov. 18, 1968. They were married for 19 years and had two daughters. Bill met Mary McGowan in 1993. They had been companions for 27 years Bill is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Shannon and Linda Updike; son-in-law, Cliff Shannon; granddaughters, Reign Shannon, Candra Updike, Tammy Johnston and Melody Updike; grandson, Matthew Noehl; ex-spouse, Darlene Sterns; and companion, Mary McGowan. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Edith; father, Dean; sisters, Mary, Dorothy and Madeline; brothers, Alfred and Carl; and Grandpa Tom. The family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to Care Initiative Hospice. As well as the staff and the nurses at Heritage Specialty Clinic.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -