WILLIAM D. STERNS Cedar Rapids William D. Sterns, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care after complications from a short illness. Services will be held at a later date. Bill was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Dean Sterns and Edith Alloway. He spent many years with the staff at Heritage Specialty Clinic. He loved placing the grandchildren on his lap and giving them rides down the hall. He stopped at every staff member and resident to introduce all of them with a huge smile on his face. He married Darlene Sterns on Nov. 18, 1968. They were married for 19 years and had two daughters. Bill met Mary McGowan in 1993. They had been companions for 27 years Bill is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Shannon and Linda Updike; son-in-law, Cliff Shannon; granddaughters, Reign Shannon, Candra Updike, Tammy Johnston and Melody Updike; grandson, Matthew Noehl; ex-spouse, Darlene Sterns; and companion, Mary McGowan. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Edith; father, Dean; sisters, Mary, Dorothy and Madeline; brothers, Alfred and Carl; and Grandpa Tom. The family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to Care Initiative Hospice. As well as the staff and the nurses at Heritage Specialty Clinic.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020