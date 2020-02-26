|
WILLIAM F. SUEPPEL Iowa City William F. Sueppel, 90, died peacefully at his home Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at St. Mary Church in Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 12:45 p.m. and a vigil service will be at 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the church. Burial with military honors will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Regina High School Foundation or Iowa City Hospice. Bill was born in Iowa City on Sept. 23, 1929, the son of Katherine (Striegel) and Francis Sueppel. He graduated from St. Mary High School in Iowa City. Bill graduated from St. Ambrose College in Davenport in 1950. He studied for three years at the North American Pontifical College in Rome. On June 11, 1955, Bill married Patricia Tierney at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. They then spent two years in Georgia, where Bill served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Gordon. Bill received his juris doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1958. Following graduation, he stayed in Iowa City and joined Bill Meardon in the practice of law. Bill truly loved the law and practiced for over 50 years. He served as Iowa City city attorney from 1961 to 1963. He was appointed Iowa Commissioner of Public Safety, serving from 1963 to 1966. Following his time in state government, he returned to Iowa City to continue his law practice. Bill remained active in the practice of municipal law, helping to found the Iowa League of Cities, where he served as general counsel for 30 years. Bill was instrumental in the adoption of Home Rule for cities in the State of Iowa, which continued to be a point of pride for the rest of his life. He was a member of the Iowa League of Cities Hall of Fame Inaugural Class. Bill received the Charles S. Rhyne Lifetime Achievement Award (2005) for his contributions to municipal law from the International Municipal Lawyers Association. He also received the Joe Lukehart Professional Services Award (2006) in honor of his mentorship and assistance to city administrators/managers across the state of Iowa. Bill was a proud and active lifelong Democrat. He served as the state campaign chairman for the presidential campaigns of Robert F. Kennedy and Jimmy Carter. He served on the Democratic National Committee. Bill advised numerous congressional, gubernatorial, state and local candidates. In addition to his love of law and politics, he enthusiastically supported St. Mary Catholic Church, the Regina Education Center, the Runnin' Regals, Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. One of his greatest joys was fishing and spending time with family and friends at the family cabin on Seagull Lake in the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota. Bill also enjoyed spending winters at their condo in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia, and their children, Kathleen (Robert) Kerman of Arlington Heights, Ill., William J. Sueppel of Iowa City, Thomas (Karmel) Sueppel of West Des Moines, Sara (Thomas) Miano of Southlake, Texas, Kristen (Timothy) Hobday of Rochester, Minn., Richard Sueppel and Robert (Stacy) Sueppel of Iowa City; grandchildren, Marissa, Joslyn, Alex, Cara, Nick, Cameron, Luke, Christopher, Drew, Olivia, Natalie, Christina, Sara, Megan, Grace, Jack, Michael, Jacob, Tierney and Maggie; his siblings, Marilyn Simpson, Pauline McAreavy, Alice Finnegan, Francis "Bud" (Carol) Sueppel, Paul (Carolyn) Sueppel and Ann Madsen; his sister-inlaw, Mercy Sueppel; brother-in-law, John (Judith) Tierney; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Katherine; his son, Steven; daughter-in-law, Sheryl; grandchildren, Ethan, Seth, Mira and Eleanor; his brother, Robert; parents-in-law, John and Florence Tierney; brothers-in-law, Jerry Simpson, Tom Finnegan, Howard "Sonny" Madsen and Tom McAreavy; sister-in-law, Judy Sueppel; nephews, Francis Robert Sueppel, Brett Sueppel and Bobby Finnegan; and niece, Theresa (Simpson) Wheatley. The family wishes to thank the numerous caregivers from Iowa City Hospice and Caring Hands & More for the professional and compassionate care they provided to Bill in his last months. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020