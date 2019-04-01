Home

WILLIAM T. DELANEY Cedar Rapids Bill Delaney, 72, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in his home after a long illness. He was born March 27, 1947, in Iowa City. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War as a helicopter mechanic. Bill was united in marriage to Pamella Steitz on Oct. 21, 1979. Bill was a hard worker, dependable, willing to go wherever the work was, but loved being home. He worked as a semi truck driver, crane operator and diesel mechanic. Family and friends are invited to share memories with Pam at VFW Post 788, 3240 Southgate Place SW, Cedar Rapids, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
