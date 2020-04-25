Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for William Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. "Bill" Nix Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William T. "Bill" Nix Sr. Obituary
WILLIAM T. "BILL" NIX SR. Marion William T. "Bill" Nix Sr., 63, of Marion, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Private family graveside services at Linwood Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Gail; two sons, William Jr. (fiancee, Corrine Kettlecamp) of Marion and Travis (Melissa) Otto of Fairfax; his mother, Edna Nix of Marion; a brother, Michael (Thelma) Smith of Harrison, Ark.; a sister, Dianna (Richard) Waters of Jasper, Ark.; three grandchildren, Josh, Olivia and Carson Otto; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Kathy Mullins. Bill was born Aug. 19, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, the son of J.C. "Bill" and Edna (Loseau) Nix. He married Gail L. Mrkvicka on Jan. 24, 1975, in Hiawatha. Bill was the owner and operator of Somewhere in Iowa Guitars. He enjoyed collecting antiques, coins, stamps and was an avid football fan. Bill was a member of the Antioch Christian Church. His greatest joy was playing the guitar and spending time with his beloved family and friends. He forever will be remembered as a caring and devoted husband, son, father and grandfather. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donations may be given to Make A Wish Foundation. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Mercy Medical Center and the Hall Perrine Cancer Center for all their kindness and loving care. Please leave a message or tribute to Bill's family on our Web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -