|
|
WILLIAM T. "BILL" NIX SR. Marion William T. "Bill" Nix Sr., 63, of Marion, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Private family graveside services at Linwood Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Gail; two sons, William Jr. (fiancee, Corrine Kettlecamp) of Marion and Travis (Melissa) Otto of Fairfax; his mother, Edna Nix of Marion; a brother, Michael (Thelma) Smith of Harrison, Ark.; a sister, Dianna (Richard) Waters of Jasper, Ark.; three grandchildren, Josh, Olivia and Carson Otto; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Kathy Mullins. Bill was born Aug. 19, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, the son of J.C. "Bill" and Edna (Loseau) Nix. He married Gail L. Mrkvicka on Jan. 24, 1975, in Hiawatha. Bill was the owner and operator of Somewhere in Iowa Guitars. He enjoyed collecting antiques, coins, stamps and was an avid football fan. Bill was a member of the Antioch Christian Church. His greatest joy was playing the guitar and spending time with his beloved family and friends. He forever will be remembered as a caring and devoted husband, son, father and grandfather. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donations may be given to Make A Wish Foundation. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Mercy Medical Center and the Hall Perrine Cancer Center for all their kindness and loving care. Please leave a message or tribute to Bill's family on our Web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020