WILLIAM C. "BILL" THORMAN Blairstown William C. "Bill" Thorman, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown with the Rev. Jeffrey A. Schanbacher officiating. Military rites will be held following the funeral service at the church by the M.J. Kirby American Legion Post No. 170 of Blairstown. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019