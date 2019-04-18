WILLIAM "BILL" W. RUSSELL Central City William "Bill" W. Russell, 84, of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, following a long illness. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion, conducted by the Rev. Gregory Williamson. Bill was born July 15, 1934, in Selby, S.D., the son of William and Odessa (Sunderland) Russell. On Jan. 20, 1961, he married JoAnn Glandorf. Bill worked as a maintenance foreman at Rockwell Collins and retired in 1989 after 30 years. He enjoyed working with small engines, loved woodworking and watching his hummingbirds. He loved visits from his family and friends. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, JoAnn; his three children, Bill (Trina) Russell of Central City, Barb (Mike) Pillard of Prairieburg and Deb (Mike) Kula of Marion; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He also is survived by four sisters, Helen Wertz of California, Leola Pike of Nevada, Juanita Mindt and Vi Lemburg, both of South Dakota; one brother, Everett Russell of South Dakota; and a sister-in-law, Eileen Smith of Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Raymond Russell; five brothers-in-law, Harold Wertz, Arnie Mindt, Darrell Smith, Keith Lemburg and Harvey Glandorf; and a sister-in-law, Delores Russell. Please share a memory of Bill at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary