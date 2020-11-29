WILLIAM "BILL" WADSWORTH Anamosa William "Bill" Wadsworth, 85, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home in Anamosa with his family by his side. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, with Chaplain Ed Moreano officiating. Inurnment will follow at Wilcox Cemetery in Viola, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Bill was born on Oct. 25, 1935, near Springville, Iowa, the son of Vernon and Florence (Fox) Wadsworth. He graduated from Viola High School. On Dec. 11, 1964, Bill and his four children married Karen Kay (Coffman) Williams and her three children. To this union, a son was born. Bill worked as a carpenter for Cope Construction in Marion for 42 years. Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Bill is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 56 years, Karen Wadsworth of Anamosa; seven children, Mel (Sherry Walker) Wadsworth of Anamosa, Randy (Lisa) Williams of Anamosa, Ann (Al) Weers of Anamosa, Crystal (Steve) Edgar of Hiawatha, Iowa, Robyn (Rick Glick) Williams of Olin, Iowa, Kay (Steve) Paulson of Muscatine, Iowa, and Nancy (Bill) Schreiber of Muscatine; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Don (Bonnie) Wadsworth of Clarence, Iowa, Ken (Mary) Wadsworth of Texas, and Lois (Ed) Hart of Viola, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Florence Wadsworth; son, Wayne Wadsworth; and two sisters, Mary Gaines and Marg Gaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's memory may be directed to Jones Regional Medical Center Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Programs, at 1795 Highway 64 East; in Anamosa, IA 52205. Please share a memory of Bill at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
