WILLIAM "BILL" DAVID WALLACE Manchester William "Bill" David Wallace, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away because of complications of COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and Masonic honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, is assisting the family. Bill was born April 23, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Walter "Wally" and Bertha "Birdie" (Gray) Wallace. He graduated from Manchester High School and attended the University of Iowa. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Constance "Connie" Joan Burke. Together they had two children, Dana and David. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in 1968. In 1986, he married Karen Klaus. Bill, along with his brother and father, owned and operated Wallace's Inc., a General Motors and John Deere dealership, for more than 40 years. He also farmed and raised Black Angus cattle with his son, David. Bill was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge No. 165 of Manchester, Scottish Rite, El Kahir Shrine, Manchester Lions Club and the Jaycees. His favorite Shrine activity was driving the area children and their families up and back to their appointments at the Shriners Hospital in Minneapolis, spending many hours waiting and getting to know the families. He also loved driving and riding the Shriners firetruck in many parades around northeast Iowa. He served his community quietly, wanting no accolades, and did many good deeds anonymously. Bill loved flying and was one of the earliest private licensed pilots in the Manchester area along with his wife, Connie, who was the first woman in Manchester to be a licensed pilot. He loved to hunt and especially loved his fishing trips to Canada with all his friends. Bill was an adamant Iowa fan, who never missed a chance to watch his beloved Hawkeyes. Bill is survived and lovingly remembered by daughter, Dana Wallace; son, David (Lori) Wallace of Waverly, Iowa; grandchildren, Sarah (Chidi) Ewelike, Burke, Jack, Daniel and Allison Wallace; great-grandsons, Silas and Sawyer Ewelike; and his brother, Larry (Judi) Wallace of Port St Lucie, Fla. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Connie; and his second wife, Karen. Memorials in Bill's memory may be directed to the Shriners Transportation Fund or Masonic Lodge No. 165 of Manchester. Please share a memory of Bill at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituary.