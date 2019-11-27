|
|
WILLIAM ALAN WARREN Anamosa William Alan Warren, 51, passed away Nov. 23, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa. The family will greet friends from 10 to 1 p.m. Saturday before the service. A celebration will be held at Sally's on Broadway in Springville following the service. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider a donation to the family for a memorial bench and Lilli's education. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, has taken William and his family into their care. He was born Aug. 25, 1968, to William and Janet Warren in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bill graduated from Tipton High School in 1986. He served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years as a military police officer stationed at Ramstein. He was an ardent patriot. He met the love of his life, Heather Lynn Bra, at an establishment in Anamosa where she was singing karaoke. He quickly made a habit of following her around to listen to her sweet voice. They were married at sunset on March 4, 2006, on Sand Key Beach in Clearwater, Fla.. Daughter and light of his life, his "Beaner" and forever his little girl, Lilliana Mae, was born March 29, 2007. Lilli and Bill enjoyed making pecan waffles together (Grandma Monk's recipe,) going to the bookstore, trips to Starchucks and dancing. He always said she was the best dancer he ever saw. They dreamed together and he was the best Daddy a girl could have. He loved her with all he was. Bill was always willing to help even if he was down, he'd give a guy the shirt off his back if it would help someone. Bill worked at the Anamosa State Penitentiary for 14 years and then Cedar Rapids Paper Mill for 10 years, until his cancer diagnosis last December. Bill enjoyed traveling to Phoenix and Sedona, Ariz., the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes - HAWKEYES. He spent his lifetime in search of the perfect fun car and finally found it. He got to drive it one time a week ago, and beamed with pride the whole way home. He couldn't wait to drive it in the spring. He is survived by his beloved wife, Heather; and daughter, Lilli of Anamosa; a son, Axel in Europe; parents, William and Janet Warren; sister, Cindy (John) Pelzer (Scott, Matt and Trent); parents-in-law, Robyn (Keith) Monk of Deltona, Fla.; and brothers-in-law, Mathew Monk of Buckeye, Airz., and Michael Monk of Hubert, N.C., Justin Monk of Cedar Rapids and Derek Monk of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Anna Braasch; grandparents, Everett and Belle Warren; aunt, Jacky Warren Wilson; aunt, Mary Braasch Peterzalek; uncle, Herbert F, Braasch; uncle, Robert Braasch; and great-aunt, Bette Warren Petersen.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019