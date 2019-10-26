|
WILLIAM WENDELL BECKLEY Tipton William Wendell Beckley, 98, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tipton with Pastor Beth Wartick officiating. There will be a reception after the service at the church for a time of sharing. Wendell's wishes were to be cremated and buried at sea. Wendell was born on March 5, 1921, to Leonard and Bertha Ann Brakefield Beckley in Roscommen, Mich. He was married to Evelyn Jean Doan in 1945 at Salisbury, Md. She passed away in July 1970. He then married Joanne Burdell Plate in 1971 in Lowden. She passed away on April 24, 2018. Survivors include a son, Daniel (Heather) Plate of Tipton; daughter, Debbie Jean (Charles) Lane of Waterloo; daughter-in-law, Priscilla Plate of Tipton; sister, Virginia Fuller of Green Castle, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Evelyn and Joanne; daughter, Rebecca Berry; two great-great-grandsons; three brothers; and two sisters. Wendell was a retired naval officer, serving from December 1939 until July 1963, and served his country in World War II and the Korean War. His memberships include the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in Clinton, the Retired Officers Association, the Fleet Reserve Association in Cedar Rapids and Trinity Lutheran Church in Tipton. Wendell was a pilot and loved to fly along with a love of cars (especially Fords), and also had a love for guns. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Tipton Senior Center or the Simpson Memorial Home. Chapman Funeral Home is caring for Wendell and his family. Please direct memories and tributes to www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019