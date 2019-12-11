|
WILLIAM DAVID WIEBOLD Williamsburg William David Wiebold was born June 22, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Lloyd James and Janice Marie (Kimm) Wiebold. He graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1978. Bill worked at Kinze Manufacturing and farmed with his dad. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his dog, Remi. Bill died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home near Williamsburg, at the age of 59 years. He is survived by his daughter, Shaun Wiebold; son, Terence (Crystal) Wiebold; eight grandchildren; mother, Janice Wiebold; brother, Michael Wiebold; and three nephews, David, Jason and Nick Wiebold. He was preceded in death by his father. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a general memorial fund has been established. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019