WILLIAM A. MUNGOVEN Bella Vista, Ark. William A. Mungoven, 72, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away Feb. 19, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice. Bill was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, and was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. Bill's love of golf was exceeded only by the love he had for his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Michelle (Nick Kiguta) Maina; sisters, Betty (Melvin) MacLearn and Kitty Toomire; stepchildren, Jim (Kirsten) Smalley and Debbie (Scott) Abeyta; and grandchildren, Ashley (Jordan) Shea and Kim. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Kathryn Mungoven; sister, Barbara Link; and brothers-in-law, Paul Link and Bob Toomire. Per Bill's request, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019