WILLIAM J. DAVIS Cedar Rapids William J. Davis, 83, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at St. Jude Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Murphy officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Survivors include his daughters, Kathy of Illinois, Cindy of Cedar Rapids and Pamela of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Wilma Davis; and two sons, Michael and Kenneth Davis. William Joseph Davis was born on June 18, 1936, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Ernest and Wilma (Moorman) Davis. In 1955, William enlisted in the U.S. Navy and retired in 1977. After retiring, he then drove school bus for the Cedar Rapids Community Schools until 1986. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, Eagles Lodge 2272, Moose Lodge 304, Atkins American Legion 217, Fleet Reserve 216 and the Naval Aviation Museum. Memorials may be given in his name to the . Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 22, 2019
