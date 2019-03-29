|
WILLIAM JOSEPH STEPANEK Cedar Rapids William Joseph Stepanek, 63, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in his home from a hard-fought battle with cancer. Celebration of Life services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, with the Rev. Jim Fields officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Czech National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, at The Avacentre at Brosh Chapel. A full obituary will be in Sunday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019