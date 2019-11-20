|
|
WILLIS E. "BILL" SCHROEDER Farley Willis E. "Bill" Schroeder, 89, of Farley, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque. Visitation for Bill will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, where the Farley American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. Private graveside services for Bill will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Farley with full military honors afforded by the Farley American Legion Post No. 656. Bill was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Jackson County, Iowa, the son of William and Louisa (Schlesch) Schroeder. He received his education in Jackson County Country schools. On June 21, 1952, he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Streif at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Farley. She preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2009. He operated taverns alongside his wife in Epworth, Farley and later in Bankston, Iowa. He was a Navy veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Farley American Legion Post No. 656. He is survived by his 14 children, Bill (Katie) Hansen of California, Pam Fern and Randy (Anne) Schroeder, both of Farley, Sharon (Al) Grisanti of Florida, Bob Schroeder and Steve (Sharon) Schroeder, both of Farley, Mike (Linda) Schroeder of Dyersville, Mark (Linda) Schroeder of Dubuque, Nancy (Tom) Brown of Missouri, Pat (Ann) Schroeder of Zwingle, Darla Hermsen of Missouri, Tom (Janette) Schroeder of Cedar Rapids, Brian Schroeder of Florida and Sam (Lolita) Schroeder of Phoenix, Ariz.; 26 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Willy Schuller of Dubuque; and one sister-in-law, Joyce (Tony) Callahan of Marion. He was preceded in death by parents; wife; two sons-in-law, Mark Hermsen and Mark Fern; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Melvin, Leslie, Eldon and Milo; and two sisters, Sally Trowbridge and Norie Felderman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Hawkeye Care Center for all the wonderful care given to Bill.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019