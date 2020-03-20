Home

Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services
318 West Pleasant Street
Maquoketa, IA 52060
(563) 652-2444
Wilma A. Taylor


1925 - 2020
WILMA A. TAYLOR Wyoming Wilma A. Taylor, 95, of Wyoming, Iowa, died on March 16, 2020, at Anamosa Care Center. A private family graveside service will take place on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Buckhorn Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa. A celebration of her life is pending at this time and will be announced at a future date. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. A complete obituary may be viewed online and condolences left at www.carsonandson.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
