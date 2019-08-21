Home

Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4653
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne
Oelwein, IA 50662
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Oelwein, IA
View Map
Wilma Anderson Obituary
WILMA EMMA ROSEBRAUGH ANDERSON Oelwein Wilma Emma Rosebraugh Anderson, 89, of Oelwein, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She was born March 2, 1930, in Charleston, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Etta (Skinner) Rosebraugh. Wilma married Carl O. Anderson on June 25, 1955, in Charleston. She will be remembered by her children, Greg (Diane of Oro Valley, Ariz., Eric of Manchester, Bruce of Onalaska, Wis., Henry (Suzanne) of Baxter and Rosetta (Matt) of Oelwein; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Goecker of Clarinda. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Oelwein Public Library Foundation.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
