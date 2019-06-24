Home

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
WILMA ANN GILLMORE Marion Wilma Ann Gillmore, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Mark Ressler officiating. There will be an additional visitation one hour prior to mass at the church. Burial will follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Wilma was born May 5, 1949, in Iowa City, the daughter of William and Veronica "Bonnie" (Clear) Prybil. She married Kenneth "Ken" Ray Gillmore on Jan. 25, 1973, at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City. Wilma was a farm wife for most of her life. She loved watching her grandsons play sports, going to craft shows and dancing. Wilma will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Ken Gillmore of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Kathryn (Greg) Troyer of Kalona; two grandsons, Cole and Sam Troyer, all of Kalona; and a sister, Mary Ellen Prybil of Cedar Rapids. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be directed in Wilma's memory to , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596. Please share a memory of Wilma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 24, 2019
