Wilma Jean Havel
WILMA JEAN HAVEL Stanwood Wilma Jean Havel, 96, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Private family services will be held at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence, Iowa. Burial will be in the Stanwood Cemetery. Wilma was born in Lisbon, Iowa, on Jan. 28, 1924, to Reed and Pearl Rebecca Lehr Workman and grew up on a farm near Stanwood. Wilma attended business college in Cedar Rapids, worked at the AAA office in Tipton for three years, and then worked at Farm Bureau. She was then blessed in marriage to Leon Havel on June 18, 1949, at Stanwood. They farmed in the Mechanicsville area for many years before retiring from farming and moving to Stanwood. Leon passed away on Oct. 24, 2001. Survivors include her sons, Larry of Clarence and Randy (Cathi) of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Kaylene (Alan) Jenkins of Brighton, Colo., and Karen (Mark) Bunge of Parker, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Laverne and Myron Workman; and daughter-in-law, Kerri Havel. Wilma was the glue that held her family together, and it was her family that she loved so dearly. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and fishing. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
