|
|
WILMA JUNE ERDMANN Humboldt Wilma June Erdmann, 95, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Amana, Iowa. She was born Jan. 6, 1924, in rural Bradgate, the daughter of Herbert and Annie (Jolliffe) Blake. She graduated from high school at Vernon Township in 1942. On July 3, 1942, she married Edward Erdmann in Blue Earth, Minn. After marriage, they lived in the rural Livermore area until 1968. In 1968, they moved to California and returned to the Humboldt area in 1988. Wilma was a homemaker and was actively involved in her children's activities. She liked to garden, quilt, crochet, bake and play cards. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and lived a life of service. She was a very loving and generous person who loved to share her time and talents. Wilma is survived by children, Gary (Patricia) Erdmann, Roland Erdmann, Susan (David) Dozark, Dennis (Iris) Erdmann, Janet (Steve) Schroeder and Paul (Le Ellen) Erdmann; eight grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents; infant brother, Alvin; and sisters, Treva Worster, Norma Olson and Margaret Gonzagowski. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Faith United Methodist Church in Humboldt. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Dr. Barrie Tritle. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in rural Livermore. Mason-Lindhart Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.masonlindhart.com
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020