WILMA KALINA Cedar Rapids Wilma Kalina, 94, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020. A private funeral Mass will be at St. Jude Catholic Church with burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of Wilma's arrangements. Wilma was born Nov. 20, 1925, in rural Elberon, the daughter of George and Mary (Sikir) Kucera. After high school, where she graduated valedictorian of her class, she attended Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Upon receiving her certificate, she taught country school for four years, during which time she met Otto Kalina. They married Aug. 12, 1947, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. He passed away March 26, 2003. She spent many years baking kolaches and other numerous goodies for City Market, when it was held at the Round House on 16th Avenue SW. She was known to her customers as the "Kolache Lady." She also enjoyed playing bingo, going with Otto and other family members to the casino, watching the Cubs, the Iowa Hawkeyes and her favorite golfers on TV. She liked playing cards and board games with family and friends. Wilma was a charter member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Wilma is survived by her children, Joye (Gary) Baird of Marion, Jim (Sandy) Kalina of Marion, Mark (Lillian) Kalina of Revere, Mo., Pat LeGrand of Cedar Rapids and Janice (David) Keyes of Cedar Rapids; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Marjean Crandall of Marshalltown; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otto; her sister, Doris (Bob) Nelson; and a brother-in-law, Max Crandall. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to your charity of choice
. A special thank-you to the nurses, CNAs,and housekeeping staff, who cared for mom at the end of her journey. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
