WILMA L. AKERS Central City Wilma L. Akers, 102, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar Residential Care, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at First United Methodist Church, Central City, conducted by the Rev. Josh Hansen. Burial: Mount Clark Cemetery, Central City. Wilma was born the fifth child of Jesse and Lillie (Mote) Price on Feb. 17, 1917, near Central City, Iowa. She attended and graduated from Central City High School in 1934. Wilma worked at various homes in the area until she married Jerry Akers Jr. on June 7, 1936. To the union were born two sons, Jerry Duane and Merle Dean Akers. They lived on farms in the Alburnett and Central City area, buying a farm eventually west of Central City. Jerry passed away in July of 2009, at the age of 95. Wilma then moved to Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. Wilma was a hardworking farm wife who was a 4-H leader for more than 25 years and very active in the First United Methodist Church in Central City. She leaves behind two sons, Jerry Duane Sr. (Nancy) and Merle Dean (Joan); 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Henderson; sister-in-law, Betty Price; and many nieces and nephews. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years; her parents; seven siblings, Alice Akers, Leora Welty, Donald Price, Fern Andersen, Edith Covington, Kenneth Price and Marion Price. Memorials in Wilma's memory may be directed to Mercy Hallmar Residential Care, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids or a . The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Mercy Hallmar Residential Care for the excellent care Wilma received. Please share a memory of Wilma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary