WILMA J. LARSON Cedar Rapids Wilma J. Larson, 86, a resident of Heritage Specialty Care, died there Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Services at 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include three daughters, Carolyn (Mike) Raymond of Marion, Rita (Dave) Lien and Shirley (Jeff) Andersen; and a son, Duane, all of Cedar Rapids. She also is survived by seven grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson, Christopher Raymond, Josephine Weig, Joshua Peterka, Jodi Peterka, Jessica Burgin and Chad Andersen; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; two sisters, Mae and Caroline; a brother, Earl; and a great-grandchild, Gabriel. Wilma was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Storm Lake, the daughter of James and Melvina (Hurd) Pike. She married Harry D. Larson on Jan. 14, 1951, in Panora. Harry passed away in 2007. Wilma was an Avon representative for more than 40 years. She was a member of the Shueyville United Methodist Church, Avon's Presidents Club and the Ding-A-Lings, a bell-ringing group from Garnett Place, where she had resided for 12 years. Wilma enjoyed travel with her husband, Harry, that included two trips to Alaska, a to New York City to visit the Avon Headquarters and to see many lighthouses throughout the United States. She also enjoyed crafts and baking, especially her famous pies. Wilma forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to the Parkinson's and Alzheimer's foundations in Wilma's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Larson family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019