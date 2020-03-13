Home

More Obituaries for Wilma Lincoln
Wilma M. Lincoln

Wilma M. Lincoln Obituary
WILMA M. LINCOLN Edgewood Wilma M. Lincoln, 94, of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. Wilma is survived by her children, Steven (Susie) Lincoln of Anamosa, Kathy (Marshall) Wilson of Lakeville, Minn., Jill Sanders of Bondurant, Jeffrey (Coleen) Lincoln of Greeley and Jody (Jeff) Keleher of Marion; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, LaVera Schenke of Edgewood and Hope Schenke of California; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Colesburg United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Colesburg United Methodist in Colesburg, with Pastor Roger White officiating. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Colesburg United Methodist in Colesburg. Interment: Zion Cemetery in rural Colesburg.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
