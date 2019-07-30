|
WILMA EMILY (BALVIN) MALINA Chelsea Wilma Emily (Balvin) Malina, 96, of Chelsea, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Premier Estates in Toledo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Chelsea. Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chelsea. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Wilma was born Jan. 23, 1923, to Louis and Emma (Drahos) Balvin in Toledo, Iowa. She graduated from Toledo High School and attended Central Iowa Business College in Marshalltown. Following school, Wilma worked for the YWCA until enlisting in the U.S. Army on Aug. 15, 1944. She was a stenographer for the Army until 1946, when she returned to Chelsea and worked for businesses in Marshalltown. On June 6, 1951, she married James R. Malina at St. Joseph's Church. Wilma was a stay-at-home mom raising her five children. As they grew older she worked part-time as a clerk for the Chelsea post office. Wilma enjoyed reading club, gardening, flowers and genealogy, volunteering with Tama County Genealogy. Wilma was surrounded by many friends throughout the community and the Chelsea community was blessed with her willingness to volunteer wherever needed. Wilma was a devoted Catholic, never missing weekly Mass. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, ACCW and Rosary Society and arranged funeral lunches for many years. She also was a member of Chelsea Library Board and Chelsea American Legion. She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Mark) Bornemann of Marion, Barbara Ann Malina of Cedar Rapids, Mike Malina of Lincoln, Neb., Cecelia "Sid" (Robert) Jedlicka of Chelsea and J. John Malina of Griswold; grandchildren, Nick, Darcy, Rob Jr. and Erin; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Ashlynn; siblings, Leonard (Florence) Balvin of Chelsea and Evelyn Zmolek of Toledo; sister-in-law, Josephine Balvin of Cedar Rapids; and brother-in-law, Stanley Malina of Tama. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James, in 1991; and brother, Allen Balvin. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019