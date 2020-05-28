|
WILMA A. TAYLOR Wyoming Wilma A. Taylor, 95, of Wyoming, Iowa, died March 16, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center. A celebration of Wilma's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Wyoming United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday before the service at the church. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service and burial was held at Buckhorn Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa. Wilma Ann Tralau was born Jan. 2, 1925, in Clinton County, Iowa, to Wilhelm and Margarete (Matthiessen) Tralau. She graduated from Elwood High School in 1942. She married John E. "Jack" Taylor on Jan. 31, 1947, in Zwingle, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1998. Wilma was a homemaker and mother. She was a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, watching TV and, most of all, music and dancing. She was well known for her talent for playing piano, even though she did not read music. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Willman and her husband, Allen, of Wyoming, Iowa; sons, Craig Taylor of Wyoming, Iowa, and Jeffrey Taylor of Waterloo, Iowa; four grandchildren, Gail (Aubrey) Kurt, Jamie Willman, Cory (Lindsay) Taylor and Justin (Nicole) Taylor; five great-grandchildren; and four nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; brothers, Walter (Dorothy) Tralau and Vernie (Darleen) Tralau; sister, Louise (Bill) McNealey; sister-in-law, Margaret (Harold) Bartels; and one niece and four nephews. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Wilma Ann Taylor memorial fund has been established. Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.carsonandson.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020