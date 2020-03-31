|
WINFIELD "WINN" LEWIS HUGHES Cedar Rapids Winfield "Winn" Lewis Hughes, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully surround by his loving family on March 28, 2020. His second battle with cancer was short but bravely fought. Winn is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kathleen; three sons, Terry (Sandy) of Cedar Rapids, Tom Hughes of O'Fallon, Mo., and Tim (Lisa) Hughes of Cedar Rapids; and special daughter, Marie Sagen of State College, Pa.; one brother, Lloyd (Ruth) Hughes of Lisbon; and one sister-in-law, Elaine Kramer of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by 10 grandchildren, Adam (Kat) of Sarasota, Fla., Stacey (James) Hughes of Fairfax, April (Mark) Hughes of Chicago, Sheena (Josh) Cole of Wright City, Mo., Andrew (Dana) Hughes of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., Nick (Amanda) Hughes of Cedar Rapids, Michael (Jessica) Hughes of Cedar Rapids, Corey (Amy) Ealy of Cedar Rapids, Casey (Emily) Ealy of Cedar Rapids and Kendy Hindahl (Nick) of New Braunfels, Texas; 13 great-grandchildren; and his first great-great-grandson expected any day now. Winn was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Irene Hughes; brother, Dick Hughes; son, Kevin Ealy; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Hughes. Winn was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Mount Vernon, Iowa. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954, serving in the Korean conflict and was an atomic veteran. Winn served his years in the Navy aboard the USS Oakhill LSD-7. He participated in Operation Ivy and was one of a few people to witness an above ground hydrogen bomb test at Eniwetok Atoll in the South Pacific. After his service in the Navy, he worked multiple jobs until starting at Link Belt Speeder/FMC. He worked at FMC for 23 years until its closure in 1985. He then went to work with the Iowa Department of Transportation until retirement in 1995. Winn was a devoted father, teaching his sons to hunt and fish at a young age. He also taught them to work on cars, houses, boats, just about anything, instilling a level of self-confidence to try anything without fear of failure. He loved to take his family camping and take them on cross country trips. Winn loved family gatherings, a good party and dancing with all the young ladies. Winn was a devoted Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He loved tending to his lawn, roses and his cat Molly, which was with him until the very end. Winn was a member of St Patrick's Church of Cedar Rapids, American Legion Post 572 and VFW Post 788. Winn will be cremated per his wishes followed by a private family burial. A celebration of life will be planned after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The family wishes to extend a thank-you to the staff at the Ghosh Center and Mercy Hospice for their support, also for the nonstop loving care from Lisa and Sandy Hughes in his last few days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blesie Tree Foundation or a .
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020