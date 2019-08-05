Home

WINIFRED I. (HUNTER) BATEMAN Winthrop Winifred I. (Hunter) Bateman, 92, of Winthrop, died Aug. 1, 2019. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before Thursday, Aug. 8, at the church. Arrangements by Iowa Cremation and her family. Winifred was born at Mudville, Buchanan County, Iowa, on Dec. 15, 1926, to John Howard and Bertha Belle Van Laningham Hunter. Winnie is survived by four daughters, Carol (Larry) Bird, Cathy (Willard) Poston, Joan Burkhart and Janis Bateman; brother, Leonard Hunter; and sister, Leota Reed; sister-in-law, Mildred Cunningham; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Bateman, on April 22, 2019; son-in-law, Larry Burkhart; half-brother, Alfred Cunningham; half-sister, Lucile McConnell; infant sister, Hunter; and brother-in-law, Maurice Reed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the organization of the giver's choice or left to the discretion of the family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
