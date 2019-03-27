WINIFRED C. KOESTER Keystone Winifred C. Koester, formerly of Davison, Mich., was welcomed into the presence of the Lord on March 15, 2019. Jesus, the anchor of her faith, said: "I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies" (John 11:25). She died peacefully at the home of her daughter and caregiver, Cindy Oehlerich in Keystone, where she has lived for the past 5½ years. A celebration of her entrance into heaven was held March 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 5245 Hadley Road, Goodrich, Mich., with Pastor Kelly Todd officiating. Allen Funeral Home, Davison, Mich., along with Phillips of Vinton, assisted the family with arrangements. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Christ Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour. A memorial service also will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone, where Winnie has faithfully attended during her stay in Iowa. Pastor B. Andrew Wright will lead a service of resurrection at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 31. A time of sharing food and fellowship will follow. Winnie's family wishes to express gratitude for the compassionate, tender care she received the last months from Hospice of Mercy, and also for the family of St. John Keystone for their ministry to our Mother. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary