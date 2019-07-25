Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Winifred Evelyn Cope

Winifred Evelyn Cope Obituary
WINIFRED EVELYN COPE Springville Winifred Evelyn Cope, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Springville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home conducted by Mike Schultz. Burial will take place in Whittier Cemetery in Springville. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday, July 28, 2019, edition of the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on July 25, 2019
