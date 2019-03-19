Home

Winnagene (Inman) CASLAVKA

Winnagene (Inman) CASLAVKA Obituary
WINNAGENE (INMAN) CASLAVKA Iowa City Winnagene (Inman) Caslavka, of Iowa City, formerly of Cedar Rapids and Marion, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Bickford Senior Living in Iowa City. Winnagene was born Dec. 27, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Thomas and Harriet (Priest) Inman. She married Lawrence Caslavka on April 30, 1969, in Rock Island, Ill. Winnagene worked at Cryovac until she retired. She was a talented artist who enjoyed ceramics and painting. Winnagene also loved the grace and beauty of horses. No services will be held.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
