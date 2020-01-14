|
|
W.R. "DICK" SCHUMAN Decorah W.R. "Dick" Schuman, 92, of Decorah, died Saturday night, Jan. 11, 2020, at Wellington Place in Decorah. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at First United Methodist Church in Decorah with the Rev. Hyeunmee Kang officiating. Burial will be in Phelps Cemetery in Decorah in the spring with military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah and one hour before the service Thursday at the church. Dick is survived by one son, Bruce (Betty) Schuman of Decorah; three grandchildren, Jarod (Rachel) Schuman of Decorah, Jeff (Heather) Schuman of River Falls, Wis., and Joelle (Jared) Nielsen of Decorah; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother-in-law, Don Bader. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to Barthell OES Home, 911 Ridgewood Dr., Decorah, IA 52101; or WMC Hospice, 901 Montgomery St., Decorah, IA 52101. Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020