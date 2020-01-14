Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fjelstul Funeral Home - Decorah
306 East Water Street
Decorah, IA 52101
563-382-5210
For more information about
W.R. Schuman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fjelstul Funeral Home - Decorah
306 East Water Street
Decorah, IA 52101
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Decorah, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Decorah, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W.R. Schuman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W.R. "Dick" Schuman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W.R. "Dick" Schuman Obituary
W.R. "DICK" SCHUMAN Decorah W.R. "Dick" Schuman, 92, of Decorah, died Saturday night, Jan. 11, 2020, at Wellington Place in Decorah. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at First United Methodist Church in Decorah with the Rev. Hyeunmee Kang officiating. Burial will be in Phelps Cemetery in Decorah in the spring with military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah and one hour before the service Thursday at the church. Dick is survived by one son, Bruce (Betty) Schuman of Decorah; three grandchildren, Jarod (Rachel) Schuman of Decorah, Jeff (Heather) Schuman of River Falls, Wis., and Joelle (Jared) Nielsen of Decorah; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother-in-law, Don Bader. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to Barthell OES Home, 911 Ridgewood Dr., Decorah, IA 52101; or WMC Hospice, 901 Montgomery St., Decorah, IA 52101. Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -