WYATT G. FARRINGTON Mechanicsville Wyatt G. Farrington, 14, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at North Cedar High School in Clarence with Father Richard Okumu officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the high school. Wyatt was not a fan of dressing up, so to honor him for the visitation and funeral please dress casual. The family will be wearing his favorite teams' apparel. Please feel free to join us by wearing Iowa State, Packers or North Cedar attire. We also would like to invite you to a luncheon at St. Mary's Church, next to Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville following burial rites. Wyatt was born March 10, 2005, to Mark and Stacy (Weber) Farrington in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Wyatt was an amazing young man with an old soul. He was one of the hardest-working kids around and had the kindest heart. He had just finished his eighth-grade year and was so excited to start high school and drive his dad's truck. He spent much of his free time on the farm and always was asking his dad and papa how he could help. He loved sports and participated in football, basketball, baseball and track. Basketball was his true passion, and he was looking forward to playing at the high school level. He found himself in the weight room and in the gym often to help prepare. He had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, playing with his beloved dog, Macy, and doing woodworking projects with his dad. Though he had a very laid-back personality, he was a perfectionist at everything he did. Wyatt always was up for anything, and spent countless hours outside with his mom playing games of PIG, hanging out with his sister, whom he adored as much as she adored him, and had the greatest times with his friends. He was surrounded by people who loved him every day. He would end his days texting his mom from the basement, asking her to get out his cookie dough ice cream, and he would be up to eat it and share about his day. Wyatt lived every single day to the fullest and was an active member of his community and church. He always was willing to lend a hand to anyone and was the type of person we should all aspire to be. He is survived by his parents; sister, Haley; paternal grandparents, Gordon and Wanda Farrington of Mechanicsville; maternal grandparents, Rick and Tonya Weber of Marion and Michael and Mary Johnson of Atalissa; aunts and uncles, Michele Farrington, Erin (Eric) Nelson, Meagan (Jason) Bennett, Michelle (Brad) Murphy, Peyton Weber and Taylor Weber; and many more aunts and uncles and cousins. Wyatt and his family are in the care of Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence. Please feel free to honor Wyatt by leaving a memory or condolences to the family at www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019