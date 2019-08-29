|
YOLLA T. CHALHOUB Cedar Rapids Yolla T. Chalhoub, 51, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Services at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church. Burial in St. George Orthodox Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. George Orthodox Church, where there will be a Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Survivors include her daughter, Mariette (Eli) Chahine of Lebanon; parents, Habib and Nahida (Semaan) Chalhoub of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, George (Marie) Chalhoub of Swisher and Tony Chalhoub of Cedar Rapids; and two sisters, Pascale (Mike) Saba and Berta (Moussa) Semaan, all of Cedar Rapids. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Yolla was born Nov. 4, 1967, in Zahle, Lebanon, and graduated from Lebanon University. She was the M.D.S. co-coordinator at West Ridge Care Center for several years. Yolla was a member of St. George Orthodox Church. She enjoyed watching movies on TV, cooking, and was an avid reader. Yolla forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring daughter, mother, sister and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to St. George Orthodox Church or Hospice of Mercy. Please leave a message or tribute to Yolla's name at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. The family would like to give a special thank-you to Hospice of Mercy and West Ridge Care Center for the wonderful care given to Yolla.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019