Yvonne Hidder

YVONNE BARBARA (SHAHEEN) HIDDER Cedar Rapids Heaven gained a beautiful angel but left a lasting impression on our lives. We called her "Mom" but she was truly an "Angel on Earth." Yvonne Barbara (Shaheen) Hidder of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 89, surrounded by her six adoring children. Yvonne was born Feb. 13, 1931, in Conger, Minn., to Tom and Sophie Shaheen and moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1933, where she grew up with her six siblings, met her husband and raised a family. Yvonne graduated from McKinley High School in 1949, where she was a powerful soprano in the school a capella choir. After graduation, she worked at her family's grocery store until she married the love of her life, Joe Hidder, on June 8, 1958. While raising her six children, Yvonne also worked alongside her husband at their family-owned restaurant, Joey's Drive Inn, for 33 years. After they sold their business, and still full of energy, Yvonne went to work for DrugTown for another 27 years until the age of 80! She greeted everyone with a smile, loved visiting with her customers and genuinely cared for others. She was a faithful lifelong member of St. George Orthodox Church. She loved her church, her faith and serving God as an active member of the Ladies Club, Agape Seniors group, baking for the annual bake sale as well as a proud member of the church choir for more than 60 years. How she loved to sing, and we loved to hear her hit those high notes. She also was very active in all her children's school and sports activities as a Brownie leader, home-room mom, team mom and the Washington High School Athletic Club. She also loved to host big parties, playing family games (never following the rules), watching figure skating on TV and roller skating. Though she was always very humble, never needing attention, Yvonne had many talents: glorious singer; outstanding cook, especially Lebanese dishes and custom-themed birthday cakes; talented seamstress, including making many homemade Halloween costumes; and master Christmas tree decorator with up to eight trees each year in her home. We feel very blessed to call her mom, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother, co-worker and friend. She will be remembered her smile, warmth, energy, love of family, and how she made a difference in the lives she touched. Yvonne was a one-of-a-kind human being - talented, kind, unselfish, genuine and loving, especially for her husband Joe, six children, 12 grandchildren, five godchildren, her church and her friends. Her life lessons: God has given us empathy for others and to serve Him. Always remember the importance of kindness, forgiveness, do the right thing, always do your best. Faith and family first … and wear lipstick before you leave the house. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Joe; grandson, Jackson; her Shaheen brothers and her many in-laws. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is encouraged. Private service and burial at St. George Orthodox Church and Cemetery. Grateful for the staff at Emery Place and Hospice House for taking great care of our parents. She is survived by her six children, Eddie Hidder, Michele (Chris) Duggan, Joseph (Susan) Hidder, Darran Hidder (Ellen), Denise (Tim) Kelly and Denelle (Robin) Robinson; 11 grandchildren, Patrick (Carissa), Kyle, Kelsey, Justin, Jensen, Parker, Sophia, Rourke, Brady, Reese and Joey; one great-grandchild, Charlotte Shea; and her sister, Delores Haddy. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Yvonne's memory.
